WYMT Team of the Week: Week 11

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles are soaring into the playoffs as our last regular season team of the week.

Leslie County did not have a winning season to start the new decade, going 9-21 in the first three years of the 2020′s.

Last Friday though the Eagles downed Pineville, ending the 2023 regular season on a high note, breaking a two-game losing streak and securing their first season above .500 for the first time since 2019.

“It feels great. As a coach it makes you good for the players because they’re the ones that put in the hard work on the off season and year-round,” said head coach Eddie Melton.

The 6-4 Eagles will travel to Carroll County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday, November 3.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway at Manchester exit
Section of Hal Rogers Parkway open again
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Officials in Martin County provide morning update after crews searched overnight for two men...
Officials provide update in Martin Co. coal plant collapse after overnight search

Latest News

Pulaski County Football
Pulaski County is moving on after big win on the road
Shelby Valley Football
Shelby Valley downs Knott Central to kick off the 2023 playoff season
Way Back Wednesday: Shelby Valley vs Knott Central football - The two teams are set for their...
Way Back Wednesday: Shelby Valley vs Knott Central football
Round 1 of the high school playoffs on Thursday Night Lights
Playoffs edition of Thursday Night Lights across the mountains