WYMT Team of the Week: Week 11

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles are soaring into the playoffs as our last regular season team of the week.

Leslie County did not have a winning season to start the new decade, going 9-21 in the first three years of the 2020′s.

Last Friday though the Eagles downed Pineville, ending the 2023 regular season on a high note, breaking a two-game losing streak and securing their first season above .500 for the first time since 2019.

“It feels great. As a coach it makes you good for the players because they’re the ones that put in the hard work on the off season and year-round,” said head coach Eddie Melton.

The 6-4 Eagles will travel to Carroll County in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday, November 3.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.