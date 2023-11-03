WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - East Ridge vs. Floyd Central

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features a 2A clash between the East Ridge Warriors and the Floyd Central Jaguars.

The Warriors (5-5) ended the regular season on a positive note, securing a 56-35 win over Knott Central.

The Jaguars (5-5) are looking for momentum following a 76-30 loss to Shelby Valley in week 11.

The two programs last met in 2021. East Ridge got the 42-34 win.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

