WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - East Ridge vs. Floyd Central
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features a 2A clash between the East Ridge Warriors and the Floyd Central Jaguars.
The Warriors (5-5) ended the regular season on a positive note, securing a 56-35 win over Knott Central.
The Jaguars (5-5) are looking for momentum following a 76-30 loss to Shelby Valley in week 11.
The two programs last met in 2021. East Ridge got the 42-34 win.
You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.
