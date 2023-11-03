Warmer and drier for the weekend

Sunny skies
Sunny skies
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine continues today and it looks like it will hang around for a couple of days.

Today and Tonight

You will likely see a big swing in temperatures this morning in some locations. Some of the sheltered valleys could be in the 20s while the ridges could be close to 40°. The bright ball in the sky will warm all of us up into the low 60s this afternoon. Some patchy frost is possible early.

If you are heading out to the ARH Game of the Week or any other high school action tonight, take your jackets and blankets. Once the sun goes down, those milder temperatures will go down fast. Most of us should drop into the 30s tonight under clear skies.

Weekend Forecast

Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures will linger into the first part of the weekend on Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s before a few clouds try to move in Saturday night dropping us back into the 40s.

VERY IMPORTANT NOTE: Daylight Saving Time ENDS at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, so make sure you set those clocks BACK one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. The good news is that you will get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday and the sun will rise earlier. The bad news is that it will be getting darker earlier.

Speaking of Sunday, we will add a few more clouds into the mix but our dry conditions look to wrap up the weekend. Highs will still hang out in the mid to upper 60s before dropping into the 40s again overnight.

Extended Forecast

Clouds will continue to increase Monday afternoon ahead of what could be our next system on Election Day. There is a small chance of rain Monday night, but it looks like it will stay very low. Highs will stay several degrees above average topping out around 70° or a little above. The increase in clouds Monday night will keep us in the mid-50s for most locations.

Tuesday could feature the first of two possible fronts for next week. The early one would be the wetter one, but the rain chances still look to stay very scattered. Just enough to be a nuisance as you head to the polls to vote. Temperatures stay mild, but fall back into the mid to upper 60s with the rain chances. Spotty showers will linger Tuesday night into Wednesday before possible system #2 rolls in by Thursday. That will be the one with the cold air. Highs will dive from the low 60s on Thursday to potentially the 50s on Friday.

Have a good weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.
Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.

