Veterans honored with free lunch and show at Dolly Parton’s Stampede

A Salute To America’s Heroes at Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Pigeon Forge
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hospitality industry in Sevier County joined with Dolly Parton’s Stampede to provide a free meal and show to veterans in advance of Veterans Day

Hundreds of veterans in Sevier County were honored as the march from each branch of service was played.

Each year the Sevier County Hospitality and Tourism Alliance works with The Stampede for the show.

This year Pigeon Forge Police Chief Richie Catlett was the guest speaker.

He said his time serving our country lead him to the leadership position he has today in the Pigeon Forge community. He said, while serving, every veteran learns something that changes their lives.

“I had a platoon Sgt. that saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself,” Catlett said. “So he pushed me to the brink to where I discovered that leadership ability that I had, and the certain way to do it, I felt like we could have some something a little bit different, he didn’t see it that way. And in the long run it was best for me.”

Veterans were treated to a portion of the Christmas show which is now open at The Stampede.

