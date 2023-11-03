Transition week from fall to Christmas at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pumpkins and mums out, poinsettias and Christmas lights are in at Dollywood.

Dollywood has been busy this week working while the park is closed for four days to pull it all off.

This is Lexan O’Reilly’s first season at Dollywood. She’s never been to Smoky Mountain Christmas and is excited for it to open.

“I’m so excited. The other three festivals have been so fabulous. And this one is the one that I’m the most excited about,” said O’Reilly as she worked in The Bakery at Dollywood.

She and the team in the bakery will go through nearly 1,000 eggs to bake the thousands of cookies and cupcakes before the park opens on Saturday.

“It takes a team, it takes a lot of very capable hands, a lot of time to make all of these beautiful things,” she said.

While the finishing touches went up to get everything ready for Smoky Mountain Christmas, the work actually started months before way back in the summer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dollywood ahead of schedule on installing Smoky Mountain Christmas

“Our team started in about June starting to hang all the Christmas lights that you see throughout the park. So we have six million lights in the park. That’s a large undertaking to be able to hang that,” said Dollywood spokesperson Wes Ramey.

The events team was outside in the cold Thursday, moving the last of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival out and all Christmas decorations in. Teams strung the last of the lights in trees and over Showstreet.

“So that during this week they can focus on getting all the harvest decorations out all the mums, that colossal pumpkin with 12,000 pumpkins as part of the Harvest Festival. So it takes time to get all of that out of the park and all these Christmas decorations,” added Ramey.

The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally the single busiest day of the year for the park.

“So spring was fun. Summer was more fun. Harvest was a complete blast. And this one knowing full well what we’ve got coming. It’s just everything is so pretty and I’m just I’m unbelievably excited,” added O’Reilly.

Dollywood is open for more hours during Christmas this year.

Also, instead of a parade, the park will welcome a brand new drone show to end the evening.

