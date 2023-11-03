A student is fatally shot outside a high school in Indianapolis

FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis...
FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A student died Friday after being shot in a parking lot outside his Indianapolis high school, authorities said.

The teenage student was shot shortly before 1 p.m. outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooter was another teenager who is not a student at the school, Lt. Shane Foley said.

The student was walking home when he was shot, KIPP Indy Public Schools said in a statement.

IMPD North District Commander Matt Thomas told reporters near the shooting scene that he was “frustrated.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable. It’s unacceptable that in the community, we’ve had conversations about youth violence all week, and this is how our week ends,” Thomas said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement saying the “shooting of an Indianapolis teen is another example of the horrific combination of access to firearms and a failure of conflict resolution. No young person should have to worry about gun violence, let alone near a school.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway at Manchester exit
Section of Hal Rogers Parkway open again
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity
SOAR East Kentucky Diabetes Symposium
SOAR hosts EKY Diabetes Symposium
Money
More than $1 million presented to Rowan Co.
WSAZ Investigates | Martin County Building Collapse
WSAZ Investigates | Martin County Building Collapse