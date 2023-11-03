SOAR hosts EKY Diabetes Symposium

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, healthcare professionals gathered at the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky in Hazard to learn more about the need for diabetes education.

Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, hosted its first East Kentucky Diabetes Symposium in hopes of spreading awareness and discussing ways to tackle the disease in the region.

Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky CEO Barry Martin said they wanted to have this event due to high rates of the disease.

“East Kentucky really has a high prevalence of diabetes that we really need have to get the focus on how do we help ourselves,” he said.

Martin said they need to recruit more diabetic educators in the region.

“We have less certified diabetic educators in this area. So, the major point of emphasis for the East Kentucky Diabetes Symposium is to create the awareness for more diabetic education in our area,” he explained.

SOAR Executive Director Colby said it is about doing what is best and what is needed for Eastern Kentuckians.

“Having healthy, productive citizens that live a long time, that’s super important to that vision. So, today’s an important piece of that. Talking about diabetes and some of the hurdles and challenges that we have in Eastern Kentucky,” said Colby. “Today’s about opportunities. Today’s about how we can work together because we know this is an area where we need to improve.”

Dr. John Jones, Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky Medical Director, said organizations need to work together to help as many folks as possible.

“We’ve got this covered, we can make an impact on diabetes in our region. And for me, that’s the biggest takeaway of today, it cements those relationships, those bonds that we need to work together as a team, to overcome the epidemic,” he explained.

