Shelby Valley downs Knott Central to kick off the 2023 playoff season

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats beat the Patriots 50-6 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Thursday.

Russ Osbonrce and company came out swinging, going up 22-0 in the first Quarter.

A pair of rushing touchdowns from Clark Craft and Brett Sturgill helped boost the lead to 44-0 at the break.

Shelby Valley now set its eyes on the winner of our ARH game of the week between East Ridge and Floyd Central.

