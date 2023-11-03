Shelby Valley downs Knott Central to kick off the 2023 playoff season

By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats beat the Patriots 50-6 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs on Thursday.

Russ Osbonrce and company came out swinging, going up 22-0 in the first Quarter.

A pair of rushing touchdowns from Clark Craft and Brett Sturgill helped boost the lead to 44-0 at the break.

Shelby Valley now set its eyes on the winner of our ARH game of the week between East Ridge and Floyd Central.

