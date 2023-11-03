Pulaski County is moving on after big win on the road

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County beat West Jessamine 40-6 Thursday night.

The Maroon’s offense exploded behind Kason Brock who went for multiple touchdowns in route to the victory.

Pulaski County may have finished the regular season 3-7, but seems to be their best ball when counts.

John Hines’s crew is 3-1 in their last four games, losing only to Southwestern, 28-16.

Pulaski will be back in action on November 10, when they play the winner of Southwestern and East Jessamine.

