Officials update rescue progress in Martin County collapse

We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that has left one worker dead and another missing.(WLKY)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency management officials give an update on the progress at the site of the Pontiki coal processing plant collapse in Martin County.

The collapse occurred sometime after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in which two workers were trapped.

The two men were reportedly working inside the building to prepare the plant for demolition.

Watch the news conference below:

You can see our previous coverage of this story here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway at Manchester exit
Section of Hal Rogers Parkway open again
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth

Latest News

Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort opens ahead of schedule
Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort holds grand opening
*STOCK PHOTO: Boil order
Harlan water service restored after Thursday night outage
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man arrested on robbery charges in Laurel County
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Late night drug bust lands two in jail in Floyd County