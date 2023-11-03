More than $1 million presented to Rowan Co.

Money
Money(Pixabay | Pixabay/MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Rocky Adkins, Gov. Andy Beshear’s senior advisor, presented more than $1 million to leaders in Rowan County.

“I have so much pride being from Eastern Kentucky, and we’ve got to make sure our people have as much hope and opportunity as anywhere else in the country,” Adkins said. “What we’re announcing today are your hard-earned tax dollars coming back to your community.”

The money will be used for water treatment plant improvements, road repairs and road resurfacing.

$1 million will go to the Morehead Utility Plant Board for construction on its water treatment plant.

“This funding highlights our dedication to making Morehead an even better place to live, work and visit,” said Sen. Stephen West of Paris, whose district includes Rowan County. “I appreciate the collective efforts that made this investment possible, as we continue our mission to boost tourism, foster economic development and ensure the safety and well-being of residents.”

More than $152,000 was presented to the city of Morehead for road repairs and resurfacing on Main Street.

“I am extremely happy to help provide funding for the road surfacing on Main Street and the construction of the water treatment plant in Morehead,” said Rep. Richard White of Morehead.  “We have been in need of these improvements for some time. It takes hard work and dedication but as a good team, we do get things done.”

