Man arrested on robbery charges in Laurel County

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call for help with a burglary in progress left one man facing charges in Laurel County.

It happened just before 10:30 Wednesday night at the Apeyard Market off Highway 490 outside London.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they caught the suspect, Michael Holt, 37, inside the store with an employee.

Police saw the front door had been kicked and the glass was shattered. They also discovered Holt had also tried to rob an ATM machine inside the store.

He was arrested and is charged with robbery and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

