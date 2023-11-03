Late night drug bust lands two in jail in Floyd County
Nov. 3, 2023
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A four-month investigation into what police believe was a drug dealing ring came to an end this week in Floyd County.
It happened at a home Wednesday night on Frasure’s Creek in the McDowell community.
During the raid, deputies with the sheriff’s department found a ‘substantial amount of heroin, crystal meth and fentanyl’.
Basil Moore and Basil Moore Junior, both of McDowell, were arrested at the home.
Both face trafficking in a controlled substance charges. The younger of the two also faces two counts of possession.
They were taken to the Floyd County Jail.
