Late night drug bust lands two in jail in Floyd County

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook(Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A four-month investigation into what police believe was a drug dealing ring came to an end this week in Floyd County.

It happened at a home Wednesday night on Frasure’s Creek in the McDowell community.

During the raid, deputies with the sheriff’s department found a ‘substantial amount of heroin, crystal meth and fentanyl’.

Basil Moore and Basil Moore Junior, both of McDowell, were arrested at the home.

Both face trafficking in a controlled substance charges. The younger of the two also faces two counts of possession.

They were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway at Manchester exit
Section of Hal Rogers Parkway open again
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth

Latest News

Sunny skies
Warmer and drier for the weekend
William C. Ayers
Rockcastle Co. man found safe following Golden Alert
A Washington Post report shows Kentucky's home-school enrollment has grown 56 percent since the...
KEDC piloting program to support home-educated students
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Martin County Update - 11 p.m.
Specialists talk about importance of adjusting sleep schedules for Daylight Savings