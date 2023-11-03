Judge-Executive: Both men pronounced dead following Martin Co. building collapse

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Martin County give a Friday afternoon update on the collapse of a coal processing plant.

Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty confirmed both men were pronounced dead.

Both Billy Daniels and Alvin Nees are confirmed dead, officials say. They add, both men have been located. Nees’s body has been recovered and is being taken to the Coroner. Officials say crews are in the process of recovering Daniels’ body. That recovery is expected to take place tonight.

Kentucky State Police joined the officials during this afternoon’s news conference. They say there is a death investigation currently underway.

Read more of our coverage of the coal processing plant collapse here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.