High pressure brings dry, milder stretch

Photo: Allen Bolling
Photo: Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure is the name of the game for the weekend forecast. As a result, we are tracking mild and mostly dry conditions to continue.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

We are tracking dry and cool weather across the region to close out the work week. Overnight lows fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s under a partly cloudy sky.

The forecast is looking good to kick off the weekend. We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds on Saturday, and high temperatures top out above average. We reach the mid-60s by Saturday afternoon.

Into Saturday night, calm weather lingers. We remain dry and partly cloudy. Overnight lows fall into the mid-40s.

Staying Above Average

Models are trending drier and warmer for Sunday and early next week. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds for the second half of the weekend. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-40s.

The forecast is looking even warmer to kick off the new work week. Highs top out in the lower-70s on Monday under a partly cloudy sky. Mostly dry weather continues as high pressure sits over the region. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-50s.

On Election Day, spotty showers can not be ruled out. It does not look like a washout, but some areas may need the umbrella at times. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s, and lows are back in the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

We are still watching out for our next cold front by the middle of next week. However, most of Wednesday also looks dry and mild. Highs remain in the mid-70s as above-average weather lingers. Scattered showers look to increase into Wednesday night as that weather system moves closer. Lows only fall into the lower-60s.

Spotty showers will be possible on Thursday as a cold front sweeps across the area. Temperatures look to top out in the mid-and-upper-60s earlier in the day, but we fall once the front passes. Overnight lows dip into the lower-40s.

