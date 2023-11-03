Harlan water service restored after Thursday night outage
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Water service in the city of Harlan was disrupted for a short time Thursday night, reportedly after a water line break.
Otis Lewis, Harlan Water Superintendent, confirmed most of the city of Harlan’s service was restored just after 11 p.m. Thursday, with the exception of a few customers near the break location.
There is a boil order in effect for the service area, Lewis said.
