Groundbreaking ceremony held for multi-million dollar sports complex in Richmond

The project is expected to bring a big economic boost to Richmond.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Ground was broken Friday afternoon on the Richmond Regional Sports Park.

The $52 million project will bring 11 full-sized soccer fields, five multi-purpose fields for football and lacrosse, courts for pickleball, tennis, volleyball and basketball, miles of trails, a disc golf course, a dog park and more.

Related: Plans for multi-million dollar sports complex moving forward in Richmond

The project is expected to bring a big economic boost to Richmond. Officials say the park could bring in an estimated $7.1 million to the community every year in restaurants, hotels, and other sales.

“From an economic standpoint, it’s going to be a boom for the city. You’re talking about youth sports tournaments etc., that are going to be able to play here, from soccer to tennis, you name it,” said Dr. John McChesney, chair of the Richmond Parks Board.

Dr. McChesney says it will alleviate some of their concerns about not having enough field space for their growing sports.

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe hopes to continue seeing the array of license plates across their city, stopping by to enjoy what they have to offer.

“Often times those people that are looking will look for such as this. What do you have to offer our employees in the way of quality of life? So we are growing,” Mayor Blythe said.

The property spans 280 acres, which is nearly two times the size of Lake Reba Park.

The Richmond Regional Sports Park is set to open in spring 2026.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway at Manchester exit
Section of Hal Rogers Parkway open again
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth

Latest News

SOAR East Kentucky Diabetes Symposium
SOAR hosts EKY Diabetes Symposium
Money
More than $1 million presented to Rowan Co.
WSAZ Investigates | Martin County Building Collapse
WSAZ Investigates | Martin County Building Collapse
Whitesburg FD assistant Joe Back
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Letcher Co. firefighter
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear at a Kentucky gubernatorial debate in...
Gubernatorial candidates take bus tours across Kentucky