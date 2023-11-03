Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Letcher Co. firefighter

Whitesburg FD assistant Joe Back
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday following the death of a Letcher County firefighter.

Assistant Chief Joseph “Joe” Back of the Whitesburg Fire Department died Monday.

Back was taken to Pikeville Medical Center following a medical emergency, and he was eventually taken off of life support.

Funeral services for Back will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Whitesburg First Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Dixon Cemetery in Elk Creek.

Gov. Beshear also encouraged people, businesses and organizations across the state to join the tribute.

