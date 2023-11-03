Good Question: Is it illegal to drive while holding pets in your lap?

By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know if there are limits to taking your pet with you on a drive.

For today’s Good Question, Robert asks, “Is it illegal to drive while holding pets in your lap?”

It is not technically illegal in Kentucky, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. There are two states in the U.S., New Jersey and Hawaii, that have laws specifically mentioning driving with pets.

However, you could still be ticketed in Kentucky under distracted driving laws.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defines distracted driving as “any non-driving activity a person engages in that has the potential to distract him or her from the primary task of driving and increase the risk of crashing.”

Kentucky’s driving laws say drivers “shall operate the vehicle in a careful manner, with regard for the safety and convenience of pedestrians and other vehicles upon the highway.”

It’s also not safe for animals. If you get into an accident, that pet could be thrown across the vehicle.

The American Humane Society says you should restrain, contain or crate your pets inside of your vehicle prior to your trip.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

