Fire crews fighting wildfire in Harlan County

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Two fires have reportedly combined into one fire that is burning about forty acres in Harlan County Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Firefighters with the Bell and Harlan county divisions of the Kentucky Division of Forestry Bell County were on the scene a few minutes after 5 p.m. Sunshine Fire Department crews fought the blaze earlier in the day.

Officials said crews are using a ‘back burning’ technique as a method of containing the fire.

Fire officials told WYMT they have cleared vegetation around houses which could have been in danger. Officials said no homes are currently in danger.

Crews said they were initially called out this morning to contain the flames.

WYMT has a reporter on their way to the scene. We will update this story as we know more.

