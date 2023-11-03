FEMA announces end date for Temporary Housing Program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, officials with FEMA announced the Direct Temporary Housing Program will end for flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky on January 29, 2024.

Up to this point, 129 homes have been licensed into temporary housing in the mountains. Of the 129 homes, 77 have found permanent housing with the aid of the program.

Temporary housing was made available to people in Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties.

Survivors can stay in temporary housing until they can find an alternative.

Survivors are strongly encouraged to contact their disaster case manager for help. They can also reach out to voluntary agencies and long-term recovery groups in their area for assistance to find suitable housing before the deadline.

For more information, it is recommended survivors contact their disaster case manager or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

