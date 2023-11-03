FEMA announces end date for Temporary Housing Program

The Virgie community was hit hard by the 2022 floods.
The Virgie community was hit hard by the 2022 floods.(WYMT)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, officials with FEMA announced the Direct Temporary Housing Program will end for flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky on January 29, 2024.

Up to this point, 129 homes have been licensed into temporary housing in the mountains. Of the 129 homes, 77 have found permanent housing with the aid of the program.

Temporary housing was made available to people in Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties.

Survivors can stay in temporary housing until they can find an alternative.

Survivors are strongly encouraged to contact their disaster case manager for help. They can also reach out to voluntary agencies and long-term recovery groups in their area for assistance to find suitable housing before the deadline.

For more information, it is recommended survivors contact their disaster case manager or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Crash on Hal Rogers Parkway at Manchester exit
Section of Hal Rogers Parkway open again
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Photo Courtesy: Pennington Gap Police Department Facebook
Anonymous tip leads police to more than three pounds of suspected meth

Latest News

On Thursday, officials released the names of the two men who became trapped. Martin County...
Judge-Executive: Both men pronounced dead following Martin Co. building collapse
Groundbreaking in Corbin
Corbin Center success leads to expansion plans
Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort opens ahead of schedule
Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort holds grand opening
*STOCK PHOTO: Boil order
Harlan water service restored after Thursday night outage
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
Officials update rescue progress in Martin County collapse