Corbin Center success leads to expansion plans

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - An increasingly popular event space will soon be expanded, city officials recently announced.

The Corbin Center will have a new 13,000 square-foot building and a 113-bed hotel added.

“That way we can host probably 350 or more tables for conferences or conventions people want to do,” said Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams.

City officials said conferences and conventions at the Corbin Center have led to a 40 percent revenue increase in the last year.

Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) announced a $2.5 million grant that will help fund the project.

With the needed funding and an economically helpful location, officials are excited about the expansion.

“We’ll be the only conference/convention center this size on I-75 between Richmond, or Lexington, and Knoxville. With the hospital over here, a lot of people want to utilize it for different spaces every day,” said Marlon Sams.

Sams said construction will begin in February or March and will be completed within the next two years.

