16 Kentucky mangles Kentucky State in final exhibition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team demolished Kentucky State, 99-53, at Rupp Arena in their final exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 2.

What stood out the most in the Wildcats’ final tune-up game was the way in which the basketball was distributed across the floor on offense.

“I just like the fact that they shared it,” UK men’s basketball head coach John Calipari said. “In this kind of game what happens is guys just lose their mind and they didn’t. They played the way we’re trying to play. They know we got tough games coming up.”

Freshman forward Justin Edwards led the Cats’ early start with 17 points and 9 rebounds, along with an assist and a steal.

“We are tough,” Edwards said. “We play for one another. The good thing about our group is we play like off the court and on the court like we’re all locked in. So, that’s a good thing about our team. Like I said, it’s just us believing in ourselves and our team and like knowing that we’re all capable of scoring or passing the ball to one another.”

With UK’s three big men [Zvonimir Ivisic, Aaron Bradshaw, and Ugonna Onyenso] all still out of play due to injury, transfer forward Tre Mitchell logged plenty of time at the center position.

Mitchell’s presence was felt on both ends and on the boards.

He ended the night with 15 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 3 steals and a pair of blocks.

“It was an opportunity for us to get in a little bit better shape,” Mitchell said. “Just to kind of see what we got, go out there and play together, play in Rupp for the first time and really just get after it and see how well the things we’re doing in practice translates to what we’re doing out there. That way we can kind of see where we’re at and make the right adjustments from there.”

The Cats will start their regular season schedule on Monday, Nov. 6 against New Mexico State at 8:00 p.m.

