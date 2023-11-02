Will Levis voted NFL Rookie of the Week

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - The votes are in and one former Wildcat received the honors for Rookie of the Week, the National Football League announced Thursday.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was recognized for his performance last weekend against Atlanta. The former Kentucky signal caller threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in Tennessee’s 28-23 victory against the Falcons in Nashville.

According to UK Sports Network’s Corey Price, Levis became the first former Kentucky QB to throw for four touchdown passes in an NFL regular season game since George Blanda accomplished the feat back in 1968.

You can take a look at more stats from Levis’ debut here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and...
Sheriff: Man considered armed and dangerous has been found
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
VIDEO: View of deadly Martin Co. building collapse aftermath
Home Fire
Fire crews battle blaze in London
Erica Ponder says the bullet came through the passenger door, into her right leg, out her right...
Georgia woman recovering after being shot while driving on I-75 in Ky.

Latest News

Way Back Wednesday: Shelby Valley vs Knott Central football - The two teams are set for their...
Way Back Wednesday: Shelby Valley vs Knott Central football
Round 1 of the high school playoffs on Thursday Night Lights
Playoffs edition of Thursday Night Lights across the mountains
The Harlan County Boys and Girls cross country teams celebrated their historical state run in a...
Harlan County earns historic run at Class 2A state cross country championships
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Former Wildcat, Titans QB Will Levis named starter for second consecutive week