Will Levis voted NFL Rookie of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - The votes are in and one former Wildcat received the honors for Rookie of the Week, the National Football League announced Thursday.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was recognized for his performance last weekend against Atlanta. The former Kentucky signal caller threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in Tennessee’s 28-23 victory against the Falcons in Nashville.

According to UK Sports Network’s Corey Price, Levis became the first former Kentucky QB to throw for four touchdown passes in an NFL regular season game since George Blanda accomplished the feat back in 1968.

.@will_levis is the first former @UKFootball QB to have at least 4 TD passes in an NFL regular season game since George Blanda against the Broncos on November 10th, 1968 — Corey Price (@coreyp08) October 29, 2023

You can take a look at more stats from Levis’ debut here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.