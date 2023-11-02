Way Back Wednesday: Shelby Valley vs Knott Central football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In this week’s Way Back Wednesday, we look at the history between the Wildcats’ and the Patriots’ football programs ahead of their first-ever playoff meeting.

The Shelby Valley Wildcats will host the Knott Central Patriots in round one of the playoffs for the two teams first ever meeting in the postseason.

Historically, Shelby Valley has dominated the Patriots over the last two decades, starting with seven straight victories since 1998.

In 2017, Knott Central captured its first win over the Wildcats in 19 years.

Since then, the Wildcats have won their last two regular season meetings in 2018 and 2019.

The Patriots and Wildcats will kick off at Shelby Valley High School at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

We will have highlights from their round one game and scores from across Thursday Night Lights on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

