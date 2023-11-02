Way Back Wednesday: Shelby Valley vs Knott Central football

Way Back Wednesday: Shelby Valley vs Knott Central football - The two teams are set for their...
Way Back Wednesday: Shelby Valley vs Knott Central football - The two teams are set for their first-ever playoff meeting(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In this week’s Way Back Wednesday, we look at the history between the Wildcats’ and the Patriots’ football programs ahead of their first-ever playoff meeting.

The Shelby Valley Wildcats will host the Knott Central Patriots in round one of the playoffs for the two teams first ever meeting in the postseason.

Historically, Shelby Valley has dominated the Patriots over the last two decades, starting with seven straight victories since 1998.

In 2017, Knott Central captured its first win over the Wildcats in 19 years.

Since then, the Wildcats have won their last two regular season meetings in 2018 and 2019.

The Patriots and Wildcats will kick off at Shelby Valley High School at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

We will have highlights from their round one game and scores from across Thursday Night Lights on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and...
Sheriff: Man considered armed and dangerous has been found
One Harlan County man is richer after winning $50,000 from a Cash Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket...
Harlan County man wins $50,000 from scratch-off ticket
For today’s Good Question, Sherri asks, “Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain...
Good Question: Why isn’t there an east exit from the Mountain Parkway?
Courtesy: Wallace Bolling Jr.
Funeral arrangements for longtime Whitesburg firefighter announced

Latest News

Round 1 of the high school playoffs on Thursday Night Lights
Playoffs edition of Thursday Night Lights across the mountains
The Harlan County Boys and Girls cross country teams celebrated their historical state run in a...
Harlan County earns historic run at Class 2A state cross country championships
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Former Wildcat, Titans QB Will Levis named starter for second consecutive week
Anthony “Champ” Kelly
Former UK wide receiver promoted to Raiders’ interim GM