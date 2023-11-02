UK police investigating reported sexual assault on campus

Both the victim and suspect are UK students.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky police are investigating a report of a sexual assault on campus.

UK Police say the reported incident happened on Thursday in the victim’s dorm room in an on-campus residence hall.

They say the suspect is known to the victim.

UK Police say they are actively investigating this matter, and the appropriate campus units are working with individuals involved to provide resources and support.

