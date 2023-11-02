Southern Ky. weather radar looks to improve warning process

Radar installation
(Source: Climavision)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, Ky. (WYMT) - A portion of Southern Kentucky has a new weather radar system, and officials hope it will better the warning system during active weather.

The radar sits on top of a water tower in Jamestown and was developed following a partnership between Climavision and the Russell County government.

The Cumberland Valley sits in a “radar hole”. Often times, radar sites in Jackson, Ky., Louisville, Ky., Nashville, Tenn. and Morristown, Tenn. do not offer a good low-level look at thunderstorms in the region. As a result, it can be more difficult for meteorologists to provide warning for those storms.

Leaders said the new radar will help locals and tourists in the Lake Cumberland area.

”And seeing the radar on top of this tower and knowing that it will protect the community obviously from changing weather patterns that will become a lot more volatile in recent years,” said Climavision CEO Chris Goode.

Climavision also plans to install a radar in Northern Kentucky.

