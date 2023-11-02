Slow warming trend through the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking a stretch of dry and milder weather to end the work week as high pressure begins to drive our forecast.

Tonight Through Friday Night

Another cool night is on the way across the region, but we are not as cold as recent nights. Lows bottom out in the mid-to-lower-30s under a mostly clear sky.

The forecast is trending warmer as we end the work week. Highs on Friday top out in the lower-60s under a mainly sunny sky. Again, we remain dry as high pressure sits over the mountains.

Into Friday night, dry weather looks to linger. Low temperatures dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The forecast is looking good for high school football across the region.

Weekend Forecast

Temperatures look to go back above average for the weekend.

Highs on Saturday top out in the mid-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds, and lows fall into the mid-40s.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Sunday, but most of the region looks dry and mild. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-60s, and lows dip into the upper-40s.

Upcoming Work Week

High temperatures could reach the lower-70s by Monday! Again, an isolated shower is possible, but most of the region looks to stay dry under a partly sunny sky. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-50s.

Models continue to trend slower with our next cold front. A stray shower may be possible for Election Day on Tuesday, but most of us look dry and mild. Highs reach the upper-60s and lower-70s under a partly sunny sky. Lows dip into the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.