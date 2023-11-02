Sheriff: Man considered armed and dangerous has been found

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and dangerous.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and dangerous.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***8 P.M. UPDATE***

William Ragen, 39, of Lily, has been found and arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office off of KY 830 on Hazel Fork Road.

***ORIGINAL***

A man who went missing is now considered armed and dangerous, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say William D. Ragen, 39, was reported missing after he was last seen at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the vicinity of Slate Lick Church Road, approximately two miles east of London.

Officials said Ragen was intoxicated and could be having mental issues.

Deputies said Ragen was reportedly armed with a machete. Ragen broke into a home off Springcutt Road near Rocky Branch Road, roughly eight miles south of London.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said their Special Response Team is responding to the area.

They said Ragan should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described to be 5′7 and 150 lbs. with brown hair and wearing a black leather jacket.

If you have any information about Ragen, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or dispatch at 606-878-7000.

We will update this story as we learn more.

