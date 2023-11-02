Several EKY schools excel on Kentucky Department of Education report card

KDE released data from the Kentucky's School Report Card.
KDE released data from the Kentucky's School Report Card.
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Education uses test scores from schools across the commonwealth to give them a rating.

The ratings are 1-5, with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest.

Each number also coincides with a color: red, orange, yellow, green or blue. On this scale, red is the lowest and blue is the highest.

After the ratings were released, our media partner, The Lexington Herald-Leader, ranked the top ten elementary, middle and high schools based on the report card data. You can find the data here.

Among the top four on the elementary school list were four Eastern Kentucky schools, including Cawood Elementary at number three and Burning Springs at number four.

14 Eastern Kentucky and Southern Kentucky schools cracked the top ten lists.

Cawood Elementary is K-8 and also received the number one spot for top 10 middle schools.

The Principal of Cawood Elementary, Melinda Sergent, said the support from the district to set goals for test scores and create plans to meet those goals made all the difference in their success.

“Last year we started a new pilot program in the district us and another school Ross Point Elementary. We started Lexia Core 5 and Lexia Power Up. It’s a reading and grammar language arts program--that starts kids where they are. We knew the need with COVID was that they were behind, especially our primary students.

The Principal of Burning Springs Elementary, Kendra Hooker, said, as a school that used to be at the bottom of the list, they knew it was time to move up.

“It’s been a work in progress, I’ve been the principal now for 11 years. We’ve been at the bottom, we slowly made our way to the top. COVID came and took a role with our students and our staff. We kind of just regained focus, we’ve worked very hard. We’ve added a lot of new programs,” Hooker added.

Both principals said their students and staff were excited to receive the recognition and could not wait to do better next year.

A list of the top 10 elementary, middle and high schools can be found below.

You can find the list of the bottom 10 elementary, middle and high schools here.

Top Ten Elementary SchoolsTop Ten Middle SchoolsTop Ten High Schools
Sublimity Elementary SchoolCawood Elementary SchoolDawson Springs Jr/Sr High School
Phelps Elementary SchoolAnchorage Independent Public SchoolPikeville High School
Cawood Elementary SchoolGreen Hills Elementary SchoolModel High School
Burning Springs ElementaryScapa At BluegrassGreen County High School
Greathouse/Shyrock Traditional Elementary SchoolJones Fork Elementary SchoolduPont Manual High
Lone Oak Elementary SchoolJ. Graham Brown SchoolNorth Oldham High School
Farmington Elementary SchoolValley Elementary SchoolBeechwood High School
Whitley County East Elementary SchoolKimper Elementary SchoolBallard Memorial High School
East Bernstadt Elementary SchoolW B Muncy Elementary SchoolHickman County High School
Valley Elementary SchoolCorbin Middle SchoolLyon County High School

