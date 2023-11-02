Several EKY schools excel on Kentucky Department of Education report card

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Education uses test scores from schools across the commonwealth to give them a rating.

The ratings are 1-5, with 1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest.

Each number also coincides with a color: red, orange, yellow, green or blue. On this scale, red is the lowest and blue is the highest.

After the ratings were released, our media partner, The Lexington Herald-Leader, ranked the top ten elementary, middle and high schools based on the report card data. You can find the data here.

Among the top four on the elementary school list were four Eastern Kentucky schools, including Cawood Elementary at number three and Burning Springs at number four.

14 Eastern Kentucky and Southern Kentucky schools cracked the top ten lists.

Cawood Elementary is K-8 and also received the number one spot for top 10 middle schools.

The Principal of Cawood Elementary, Melinda Sergent, said the support from the district to set goals for test scores and create plans to meet those goals made all the difference in their success.

“Last year we started a new pilot program in the district us and another school Ross Point Elementary. We started Lexia Core 5 and Lexia Power Up. It’s a reading and grammar language arts program--that starts kids where they are. We knew the need with COVID was that they were behind, especially our primary students.

The Principal of Burning Springs Elementary, Kendra Hooker, said, as a school that used to be at the bottom of the list, they knew it was time to move up.

“It’s been a work in progress, I’ve been the principal now for 11 years. We’ve been at the bottom, we slowly made our way to the top. COVID came and took a role with our students and our staff. We kind of just regained focus, we’ve worked very hard. We’ve added a lot of new programs,” Hooker added.

Both principals said their students and staff were excited to receive the recognition and could not wait to do better next year.

A list of the top 10 elementary, middle and high schools can be found below.

You can find the list of the bottom 10 elementary, middle and high schools here.

Top Ten Elementary Schools Top Ten Middle Schools Top Ten High Schools Sublimity Elementary School Cawood Elementary School Dawson Springs Jr/Sr High School Phelps Elementary School Anchorage Independent Public School Pikeville High School Cawood Elementary School Green Hills Elementary School Model High School Burning Springs Elementary Scapa At Bluegrass Green County High School Greathouse/Shyrock Traditional Elementary School Jones Fork Elementary School duPont Manual High Lone Oak Elementary School J. Graham Brown School North Oldham High School Farmington Elementary School Valley Elementary School Beechwood High School Whitley County East Elementary School Kimper Elementary School Ballard Memorial High School East Bernstadt Elementary School W B Muncy Elementary School Hickman County High School Valley Elementary School Corbin Middle School Lyon County High School

