Section of Hal Rogers Parkway open again

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE - 3:01 p.m.: Clay County Dispatch has confirmed the Hal Rogers Parkway reopened at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY - 10:31 a.m.: We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Part of the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down due to a crash.

Clay County Dispatch told WYMT the roadway was reportedly closed from Exit 20 to mile marker 27.

Dispatch said that section of the parkway will reportedly be closed for at least a few hours.

We will update this story as we learn more.

