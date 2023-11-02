Section of Hal Rogers Parkway closed due to crash

Part of the Hal Rogers Parkway has been shut down due to a crash.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Clay County Dispatch told WYMT the roadway was reportedly closed from Exit 20 to mile marker 27.

Dispatch said that section of the parkway will reportedly be closed for at least a few hours.

We will update this story as we learn more.

