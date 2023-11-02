Prestonsburg PD receives grant to buy safety equipment

Prestonsburg PD Grant
Prestonsburg PD Grant(Prestonsburg Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department got more than $16,000 to buy ballistic vests and helmets.

The Prestonsburg Police Department received the Spirit of Blue Foundation’s 2022 Trooper Cameron Ponder Memorial Grant.

Trooper Cameron Ponder was killed while trying to make an arrest in September of 2015, only nine months into the job at the Kentucky State Police Mayfield Post.

Cameron’s mom, Brenda, now travels across the state to support the families and agencies of fallen officers.

Brenda selected the Prestonsburg Police Department following the deadly shooting in Allen in June, 2022.

“This grant is paramount in supporting our goal to build a safety net of personal protective equipment that will help maintain every possible avenue of safety for our officers,” officials posted on Facebook.

