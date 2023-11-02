Playoffs edition of Thursday Night Lights across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eight mountain high school football teams are set for matchups in round one of the playoffs on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Class 1A

Lynn Camp @ Middlesboro -- 7:00 p.m.

Class 2A

Knott Central @ (8) Shelby Valley -- 7:30 p.m.

The Shelby Valley Wildcats meet the Knott Central Patriots in round one for their first-ever playoff meeting.

Class 3A

Estill County @ (3) Rockcastle County -- 7:30 p.m

Class 4A

Whitley County @ Boyle County -- 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Pulaski County @ West Jessamine -- 7:30 p.m

We will have highlights and scores from across round one of the playoffs on Thursday Night Lights on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

