Playoffs edition of Thursday Night Lights across the mountains
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Eight mountain high school football teams are set for matchups in round one of the playoffs on Thursday, Nov. 2.
Class 1A
Lynn Camp @ Middlesboro -- 7:00 p.m.
Class 2A
Knott Central @ (8) Shelby Valley -- 7:30 p.m.
The Shelby Valley Wildcats meet the Knott Central Patriots in round one for their first-ever playoff meeting.
Class 3A
Estill County @ (3) Rockcastle County -- 7:30 p.m
Class 4A
Whitley County @ Boyle County -- 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Pulaski County @ West Jessamine -- 7:30 p.m
We will have highlights and scores from across round one of the playoffs on Thursday Night Lights on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.
