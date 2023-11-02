Officials provide update in Martin Co. coal plant collapse after overnight search

Aerial view of the aftermath of the Martin Co. building collapse
Aerial view of the aftermath of the Martin Co. building collapse
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency officials in Martin County are hosting a news conference near the scene of the Pontiki coal plant collapse.

Officials on Wednesday confirmed one man is dead and another was still unaccounted for as first responders sift through the destruction.

Cool temperatures, on top of the massive destruction created challenging conditions for first responders working on the mission.

