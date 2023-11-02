Kentucky MBB hosts Kentucky State in final exhibition game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team will host the Kentucky State Thorobreds on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

This will be the final exhibition game for the Cats before starting their regular season schedule against New Mexico State at home on Monday, Nov. 6 at 8:00 p.m.

In UK’s first exhibition game against Georgetown College on Friday, Oct. 27, the Cats defeated the Tigers, 92-69.

We will have highlights from 16 Kentucky’s final tune-up game later Thursday night on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.