Kentucky MBB hosts Kentucky State in final exhibition game
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team will host the Kentucky State Thorobreds on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m.
This will be the final exhibition game for the Cats before starting their regular season schedule against New Mexico State at home on Monday, Nov. 6 at 8:00 p.m.
In UK’s first exhibition game against Georgetown College on Friday, Oct. 27, the Cats defeated the Tigers, 92-69.
We will have highlights from 16 Kentucky’s final tune-up game later Thursday night on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.
