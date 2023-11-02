Kentucky MBB hosts Kentucky State in final exhibition game

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots while pressured by Kentucky State's Jay Murrell (14)...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots while pressured by Kentucky State's Jay Murrell (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team will host the Kentucky State Thorobreds on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

This will be the final exhibition game for the Cats before starting their regular season schedule against New Mexico State at home on Monday, Nov. 6 at 8:00 p.m.

In UK’s first exhibition game against Georgetown College on Friday, Oct. 27, the Cats defeated the Tigers, 92-69.

We will have highlights from 16 Kentucky’s final tune-up game later Thursday night on WYMT Mountain Sports at 11.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and...
Sheriff: Man considered armed and dangerous has been found
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
VIDEO: View of deadly Martin Co. building collapse aftermath
Home Fire
Fire crews battle blaze in London
Erica Ponder says the bullet came through the passenger door, into her right leg, out her right...
Georgia woman recovering after being shot while driving on I-75 in Ky.

Latest News

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Former Wildcat, Titans QB Will Levis named starter for second consecutive week
Anthony “Champ” Kelly
Former UK wide receiver promoted to Raiders’ interim GM
Sam Ball, University of Kentucky football All-American, retired jersey honoree and five-year...
Kentucky football Hall of Famer dies at 79
After dropping their third straight game of the season, losing to Tennessee 33-27, Kentucky...
“Another big challenge”: Cats hits the road after third straight loss
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA...
AP Top 25 Poll: Kansas on the board after upsetting Oklahoma