Kentucky doctor reacts to updated lung cancer screening guidelines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly five million additional Americans who smoke or formerly smoke should now be screened for lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

This week, the ACS updated the screening guidelines for the first time in 10 years.

“We all hear about screening tests for colon cancer, for breast cancer, and, not until recently, we were able to find an acceptable, fairly safe and fairly doable test for lung cancer,” said Dr. Firas Badin, the medical director of oncology at Baptist Health Lexington.

The new screening guidelines come just as Lung Cancer Awareness Month gets underway. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S.

“Screening CT scans can decrease mortality by 20%,” said Dr. Badin.

The American Cancer Society says the guidelines now recommend annual screenings for people ages 50-80 years old who smoke or formerly smoked with a 20-year pack history.

“Meaning they have one pack per day for 20 years. If you have somebody who started smoking at the age of 20 and they smoke one pack a day, you know they got that criteria met by the age of 40,” said Dr. Badin.

The previous recommendations for screenings were for people ages 55-74 with at least a 30-year pack history and who currently smoke or quit smoking less than 15 years ago.

“You don’t want to wait too long before they have an advanced stage disease or they’re up in the age and you miss the chance of catching this at an earlier age,” said Dr. Badin.

Dr. Badin says they are seeing a lot more younger patients.

“In Kentucky, in particular, we are leading the nation in the rate of lung cancer incidents, and that’s really driven by, unfortunately, the rate of tobacco abuse,” Dr. Badin said.

Dr. Badin says it’s also due to high radon exposure. He said, recently, more people are getting their annual screenings.

“We’re seeing some shift, already, in the stages of lung cancer at Baptist Hospital. We’re seeing more and more stage one patients compared to more advanced stages.”

Dr. Badin says the future of lung cancer is bright thanks to medical advancements, early detection and awareness.

