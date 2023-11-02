Kentucky county sees shortage in election workers

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Preparing for Election Day can be stressful for any of our local clerk’s offices, but those with the Clark County Clerk’s Office say they are having issues regarding election workers.

“Regardless, if you’re a first-time poll worker or you’ve been a poll worker for 20 years, everybody has to come to class,” said Clark County Clerk Michelle Turner. “Mine was here yesterday in Clark County, and we had two separate classes. Things were looking pretty good until I had, like, 12 no-shows.”

Turner said she and her staff are trying to come up with a game plan if they do not have enough people to work on Election Day.

“We have never had to shut the office down before. A lot of clerk’s offices have to do that, and I can’t say we won’t,” she said. “I’m four short right now at four different precincts, and I have no alternates, meaning that if someone were to call in that day, there’s nobody to replace them.”

On the flip side, Bourbon County Clerk Santana Wilson said they have an abundance of people who have expressed interest in working the election.

“I think people are just very passionate about wanting to make sure that their elections here are not fraudulent,” Wilson said. “The best way to do that is to be hands-on, is to be a part of the process.”

Wilson added the steady help can be attributed to an increase in pay for poll workers and inspiring younger people to get involved.

“There are so many other things to worry about. To not have to worry about making sure you have enough workers is a huge stress relief,” Wilson said.

Both Turner and Wilson said if anyone is interested in learning more about becoming an election worker, they should contact their local clerk’s office.

Even if they have enough to work, they are always looking for more.

