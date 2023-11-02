Isn’t it ironic? 10 nurses and doctors in same labor and delivery unit pregnant at same time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ten nurses and physicians within the labor and delivery unit at Norton Hospital all have one thing in common. They’re either pregnant or they just had a baby.

As Alanis Morissette would ask in her hit song, isn’t it ironic?

Like most scenarios in the song, it’s more of a coincidence. Still, they’re excited to have their babies in the same place they deliver babies for others.

Labor and delivery nurse Stephanie Whaley is due with her second child (first boy) in a matter of weeks.

She enjoys sharing these moments with her coworkers and said she can connect better with patients.

”They see that we’re in the same boat,” said Whaley, “and we’re pregnant as well. We might not be delivering with them, but we’re pregnant and know how they feel.”

Whaley feels an extreme level of comfort getting cared for by the people she cares about.

”That’s the good part,” said Whaley, “having support of the people you work with every day, knowing they’re going to take the best care of you possible.”

It seems surreal. Ten babies in about 10 months for 10 mothers delivering their babies in the same place they deliver other babies.

Who would have thought? It figures.

