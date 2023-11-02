How do we combat invasive plants in Kentucky?

By Ben Beddoes
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve talked a lot about invasive insects, but invasive plants are an issue, too.

“Invasive plants, they are not supposed to be here first of all, and due to that fact, our native landscapes don’t have the proper defense systems against them, and so these native plants will outcompete our native, our good plants that we want on our landscapes. And, so, this conference is brought about to bring awareness to folks,” said Alexandra Blevins of the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

Some of the groups that attended Thursday included the Kentucky Invasive Plant Council, UK Department of Forestry and Natural Resources, Kentucky Division of Forestry, and the Office of Kentucky Nature Preserves.

“We have over a hundred species of invasive plants that we are battling against here in the Commonwealth,” said Blevins.

Blevins said the purpose of the conference is to spread information and awareness about this issue.

“We also have a lot of speakers that are talking about real-life applications. So how do you actually combat these bad plants on our landscape?” Blevins said.

Blevins also said many of these invasive plants we actually bring ourselves.

“Some of you out there might know kudzu. It’s a big problem in eastern Kentucky, and it will grow over houses and trees and pretty much everything it will take over. It was actually brought to the United States in a world’s fair back in the early 1900s,” said Blevins.

