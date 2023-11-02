Harlan County earns historic run at Class 2A state cross country championships

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County boys and girls cross country teams had a historical showing at the Class 2A State Cross Country championships on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The girls team finished as the state runner up in second place. This is Harlan County’s first-ever top two finish at state in school history.

The Lady Black Bears were led by Peyton Lunsford, who finished in 8th place. Six other Lady Black Bears also placed in the top 50.

The boys team also showed out, finishing in 10th place for the first top-10 finish by a county school since 1994.

The teams celebrated their historical state run in a pep rally on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

