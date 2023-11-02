Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff following death of Leslie Co. firefighter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday.

The move comes after a Leslie County firefighter died in a crash Saturday night.

Funeral services for Regina Huffman will be Friday at 1 p.m. at the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home in Hyden.

Burial will follow at Rock Branch Cemetery in Yeaddiss.

Gov. Beshear also encouraged people, businesses and organizations to join in the tribute.

