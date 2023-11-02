In final days of campaign, Beshear reaches out to Republicans with a message of unity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Andy Beshear is a political unicorn. He made what many observers thought impossible possible by becoming a Democratic governor in a deeply red state.

“Well, I hope the lesson to Democrats or Republicans is work hard, do a good job, try to be a good person and care about everyone,” Beshear told reporters at a campaign stop in Bardstown Wednesday. “It doesn’t have to be that complicated.”

That appeared to be a formula for success.

Beshear was online daily talking to residents during the pandemic. He was a compassionate voice in the aftermath of devastating tornados and floods.

In July, polling by Morning Consult ranked Beshear as the nation’s most popular Democratic governor. But on Election Day, if Beshear wants to win again, he cannot do it without Republican voters. And we find his stump speeches loaded with themes of common interests and common values.

“The fact that most things that families care about aren’t partisan, they’re non-partisan,” Beshear told the crowd at Bardstown’s Scout & Scholar Brewery. “And that we shouldn’t be moving a state to the right, or the left, but moving it forward for every family.”

In 2019, Beshear squeaked past Republican Matt Bevin, one of the least popular governors in the country, by a razor-thin 5,000. Now facing Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Beshear is challenged to build on that tiny margin of victory and often focuses on his record on the economy.

“Just think,” Beshear said. “We’re coming off the two best years for economic development in the history of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

But with days left to the election, the question remains: can Beshear pull off another political miracle to again become a Democrat leading a state dominated by Republicans?

“We run as proud Democrats,” Beshear said to supporters, “but we realize the moment you win, you take that hat off, and you serve every single family in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Everyone.”

