Cats have nearly 300 distinct facial expressions, study says

FILE - Cats aren't as aloof as some cat owners think, according to a study.
FILE - Cats aren't as aloof as some cat owners think, according to a study.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - It turns out cats may not be as aloof as you think they are.

In fact, a new study suggests that they are quite expressive, especially with other felines.

The researchers filmed 53 cats at a cat cafe in California between August 2021 and June 2022.

They had over three hours of footage in all, featuring 186 feline interactions.

Overall, the researchers observed 276 distinct facial expressions.

The study authors said 45% of the expressions were friendly while 37% were aggressive.

They said they hope to expand the research to include cats living in multi-cat homes and in feral communities. They would also like to try to decipher what the expressions mean.

The study was published last month in the journal Behavioral Processes.

In case you were wondering, a friendly expression is shown when the ears and whiskers move forward while the eyes close.

An aggressive expression consists of constricted pupils, flattened ears and a tongue-swipe of the lip.

