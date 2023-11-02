Antonio Reeves and Justin Edwards earn preseason coaches honors

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots between Duquesne's Joe Reece, second from left, and Matus...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots between Duquesne's Joe Reece, second from left, and Matus Hronsky (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WYMT) – Kentucky men’s basketball senior Antonio Reeves and freshman Justin Edwards were named to the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball preseason teams.

The SEC’s 14 head coaches voted on the preseason awards Thursday.

Reeves was a first-team pick, while Edwards was selected to the second-team.

Reeves was last year’s Co-SEC Sixth Man of the Year and returns as the Cats leading scorer. The UK guard averaged 14.4 points per game last season, while shooting a team-high 80 3-pointers, making 39.8% of those.

The Chicago native won MVP of UK’s GLOBL JAM after scoring 23.0 points per game.

Justin Edwards was the MaxPreps Pennsylvania High School Player of the Year and ranked as high as No. 3 in the 2023 recruiting class.

Edwards averaged 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for nationally ranked Imhotep Charter.

The Cats continue their exhibition games on Thursday, November 2 versus Kentucky State at 7 p.m.

Kentucky’s season-opener is on Monday, November 6 against New Mexico State at 8 p.m. That game will air on the SEC Network.

