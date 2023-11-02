Another cold morning leads to a warming trend the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More records could fall this morning before the sunshine starts a gradual warmup later.

Today and Tonight

You will likely wake up to some frost on the cars if you left them outside overnight. Give yourself time to get them warmed up and scrapped off. After starting the day in the 20s, we will make our way into the mid-50s later with lots of sun.

Tonight, skies stay clear and temperatures should stay a little warmer, only dropping into the low to mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure keeps the sunshine around into the weekend and warms our temperatures up into the 70s by early next week. A few clouds will be around on Friday and Saturday, with a few more clouds increasing by Sunday. Clouds will definitely start increasing by Monday as a new system approaches just in time for Election Day on Tuesday.

Rain chances pick up Monday night and linger in some form or fashion until the end of next week. Temperatures will take a hit as the rain moves in with a possible cold front.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.