Another cold morning leads to a warming trend the next few days

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More records could fall this morning before the sunshine starts a gradual warmup later.

Today and Tonight

You will likely wake up to some frost on the cars if you left them outside overnight. Give yourself time to get them warmed up and scrapped off. After starting the day in the 20s, we will make our way into the mid-50s later with lots of sun.

Tonight, skies stay clear and temperatures should stay a little warmer, only dropping into the low to mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure keeps the sunshine around into the weekend and warms our temperatures up into the 70s by early next week. A few clouds will be around on Friday and Saturday, with a few more clouds increasing by Sunday. Clouds will definitely start increasing by Monday as a new system approaches just in time for Election Day on Tuesday.

Rain chances pick up Monday night and linger in some form or fashion until the end of next week. Temperatures will take a hit as the rain moves in with a possible cold front.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.
Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.(Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
One dead following building collapse in Martin County
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a who went missing should now be considered armed and...
Sheriff: Man considered armed and dangerous has been found
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
VIDEO: View of deadly Martin Co. building collapse aftermath
Home Fire
Fire crews battle blaze in London
Erica Ponder says the bullet came through the passenger door, into her right leg, out her right...
Georgia woman recovering after being shot while driving on I-75 in Ky.

Latest News

Another freeze for Wednesday night, warming trend ahead
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 11/1/23
WYMT First Alert Weather NOW Overnight Forecast - 11/1/23
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 6 p.m. Forecast - 11/1/23
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 4 p.m. Forecast - 11/1/23