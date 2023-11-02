$75K in grants awarded to Southwest Va.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development awarded $75,000 in grants to Southwest Virginia.

“Rural communities often face difficulties in upgrading their public services. This investment of $249,100 by USDA Rural Development will make an impact on multiple communities throughout Southwest Virginia, improving the services provided to their residents,” Congressman Morgan Griffith said.

$25,000 will go to the Coeburn-Norton-Wise Regional Waste Water Treatment Authority for a 2023 dump truck.

The city of Norton will get $25,000 for two new, equipped law enforcement vehicles.

The Wise County Public Service Authority was awarded $25,000 for a four-wheel drive sanitation vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.