$75K in grants awarded to Southwest Va.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development awarded $75,000 in grants to Southwest Virginia.

“Rural communities often face difficulties in upgrading their public services. This investment of $249,100 by USDA Rural Development will make an impact on multiple communities throughout Southwest Virginia, improving the services provided to their residents,” Congressman Morgan Griffith said.

$25,000 will go to the Coeburn-Norton-Wise Regional Waste Water Treatment Authority for a 2023 dump truck.

The city of Norton will get $25,000 for two new, equipped law enforcement vehicles.

The Wise County Public Service Authority was awarded $25,000 for a four-wheel drive sanitation vehicle.

