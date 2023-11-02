6-week-old suffering from broken femur; father charged with child abuse

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A father has been arrested after his 6-week-old was taken to the hospital with a broken femur, fractured ribs, and a broken wrist.

According to a criminal complaint, Tyler Dale Kevin Gore, 24, of Chapmanville, West Virginia, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury in connection to an incident on Oct. 17.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called by 911 in reference to an injured baby at the Logan Regional Medical Center on Oct. 17.

When a deputy arrived, the doctor presented an x-ray of the baby’s femur and where the break was located.

The doctor advised the deputy that the injury was a clean break at the top section of the leg and that it would take a substantial amount of force to break this bone, as it is one of the strongest bones in the body.

Law enforcement was told the baby’s father, Tyler Dale Kevin Gore, told hospital staff it was “all his fault.”

Following the admission, CPS and Logan County 911 were notified of the situation, officials say.

According to a criminal complaint, Gore claimed he was trying to work the baby’s legs back and forth because the child suffered from colic and he said he “must have been too rough.”

He told deputies he took full responsibility for the child’s injuries, but had no explanation for the child’s injuries to the ribs and wrist, officials say.

According to the Logan County Sheriff, Gore was arrested and a bond was set at $10,000.

Further information has not been released.

