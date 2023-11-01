‘Whatever it takes’: Lexington Fire Dept. helping with Martin Co. building collapse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A rescue mission is underway in Eastern Kentucky. Crews are helping to rescue one person after an 11 story building collapsed in Martin County. One person has died.

Among the crews helping are Lexington firefighters.

Lexington firefighters left around three in the morning on Tuesday and arrived in Martin County around 5:30 am according to Lexington District Chief Derek Roberts.

They deployed nine people total, and some of those firefighters are structural collapse specialists. They are assisting with search and rescue efforts for the individual trapped inside the building.

”The training requirements are extraordinary. It takes years to get to that point and so there are very few people in the grand scheme of things in the state that have that level of training, let alone the equipment. The expense is unbelievable.” Captain Chris Rudd, with the Lexington Fire Department said.

They also took their Collapse Truck 1.

“It is reinforced even more with heavy shoring, heavy tools, jack hammers, drills, rigging equipment, so if they need to get a crane on site, they’ll have enough rigging stuff to get started,” Captain Rudd said “cutting, torches, saws, just about anything that you can think of to try to contend with whatever building material they’re dealt.”

Captain Rudd says some of the personnel sent to Martin County have more than 25 years of experience and they’ve trained nonstop and are dedicated to their job.

He says this isn’t their first time dealing with a dangerous situation like this.

”We pulled out of here a couple of years ago to the candle factory [Western Kentucky]. A huge building. When I left here that morning, we had 108 people missing, so it’s the same team. If we send another wave of people, it will be people who operated in Mayfield and at the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.” He said.

When it comes to the safety of their firefighters he says they will always go above and beyond. Captain Rudd says there are several operational periods and levels of risk. Early reports that they received showed that there was a reason for a lot of risks.

“The worker bees will be too deep before they realize they put themselves in too much danger.” He said, “The harder part for mid-level management and the incident commanders will be saying we are not going to be so aggressive. If you are willing to let them be, they’re going to do whatever they can to get there.”

Depending on the need, he says they are prepared to send more crews to Martin County.

