Two people trapped following building collapse

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Martin County confirmed two men are trapped following a building collapse.

First responders from Martin County, Pike County, Prestonsburg and more are on the scene.

Officials said a 12-story building collapsed, but no other information was released regarding the type of building.

Officials added they made contact with one of the men inside the collapsed building but have not made contact with the second man.

We will update this story when more information is available.

